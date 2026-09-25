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REGISTRATION IS OPEN   ✴   Save BIG with Super Early Bird Savings!   

REGISTRATION IS OPEN   ✴   Save BIG with Super Early Bird Savings!   

REGISTRATION IS OPEN   ✴   Save BIG with Super Early Bird Savings!   

REGISTRATION IS OPEN   ✴   Save BIG with Super Early Bird Savings!   

REGISTRATION IS OPEN   ✴   Save BIG with Super Early Bird Savings!   

Celebrating 20 Years   •   July 8-11, 2027      Wynn Las Vegas

20 Years of Shaping Aesthetic Medicine

Join us as we mark this milestone with the most dynamic program yet, featuring cutting-edge science, world-class faculty, and the energy that only our community can bring.

Super Early Bird rates are now available. Lock in your spot and be part of the celebration.

REGISTER NOWBOOK YOUR HOTEL

A World-Leading Nonsurgical Aesthetic Medicine Conference 

Multidisciplinary Education for Every Aesthetic Practitioner

The Aesthetic Show (TAS) brings together practitioners of every background and experience level for practical, evidence-based education in nonsurgical aesthetic medicine. From injectables and energy-based devices to combination treatment strategies and practice growth, TAS delivers the clinical judgment and real-world skills you need to assess, plan, and treat with confidence.

Injectables

Injectables

Master individualized treatment strategies.

Combination treatments

Combination Treatments

Discover personalized strategies that deliver authentic, natural results.

Regenerative Medicine

Harness the power of biology for superior aesthetic outcomes.

Integrative aesthetics

Integrative Aesthetics

The future of aesthetics is integrative. Discover whole-person treatment approaches.

Aesthetics new joiners

Aesthetics New Joiners

Start your aesthetic medicine journey with structure and support.

The Aesthetic Practice Acceleration Lab

The Aesthetic Practice Acceleration Lab

Build a practice that works as well as you do. 

Medical Aesthetic Devices

Medical Aesthetic Devices

Experience the latest aesthetic technology.

exhibit hall products

Exhibit Hall

Experience the future of aesthetics. Connect with leading brands and discover game-changing technologies.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

E X P E R I E N C E    T H E    A E S T H E T I C    S H O W

PHOTO GALLERY

－  B Y   T H E   N U M B E R S  －

2000
+
Visitors
150
+
Exhibitors
90
+
Presentations
24
+
CME Credits

Who Attends The Aesthetic Show

The Aesthetic Show proudly welcomes the full spectrum of medical specialties practicing aesthetics, including:

→  Allergology

→  Cosmetic Surgery

→  Dental

→  Dermatology

→  Emergency Medicine

→  Internal Medicine

→  Obstetrics & Gynecology

→  Ophthalmology

  Orthodontics

 Orthopedics

 Otolaryngology

 Plastic Surgery

 Primary Care

 Radiology

  Urology

 and more!

Scientific Advisory Board

Shino Bay Aguilera, DO

Shino Bay Aguilera, DO

Daisy Ayim, MD

Daisy Ayim, MD

Sheila Barbarino, MD, FACS

Sheila Barbarino, MD, FACS

Russell Bartels, MD, FACOG

Russell Bartels, MD, FACOG

Carolyn DeLucia, MD

Carolyn DeLucia, MD

Leann Griffin, RN, CCRN, BURN-C, CEO

Leann Griffin, RN, CCRN, BURN-C, CEO

Francisco Llano, MD

Francisco Llano, MD

Katie Martin, PA-C

Katie Martin, PA-C

Joseph Niamtu, III, DMD

Joseph Niamtu, III, DMD

Brooke Nichol, RN

Brooke Nichol, RN

Medhi Sina, MD

Medhi Sina, MD

Raja Sivamani, MD

Raja Sivamani, MD

Steven Sorr, NMD

Steven Sorr, NMD

Sachin Shridharani, MD

Sachin Shridharani, MD

MEET THE BOARD

What Attendees are Saying:

This was our first time attending TAS and we've decided it's a bottom-line investment in our MedSpa from now on. Glad we found our way into this network just as our business is growing, because now we have confidence and colleagues in a space we feared would be only challenges and competitors. Thank you TAS!

The whole experience was 10/10. Loved the VIP lounge and all the meal options. The attendee and VIP bags were such an amazing touch. Everyone was helpful and attentive. The champagne send-off at the end of the conference was a chic touch. This was my first conference experience and I was impressed! TAS set the bar very high! I cannot wait to attend next year.

The entire staff was very friendly and helpful, and the venue was great. Overall, it was a fabulous conference and I was very satisfied with what I learned.

This was my first time attending The Aesthetic Show and it definitely met and surpassed my expectations. I was able to connect with providers/vendors in the industry and bring home very valuable and innovative information which will impact my practice in a positive way.

I loved the entire show. I can't wait to put my new knowledge into practice.

I enjoyed the many opportunities to learn and grow at TAS. Whether that be through training, access to resources, sponsored workshops, and networking with some of the most innovative/experienced minds in the industry.

Everyone was so knowledgeable and willing to share so much. The mingling was a great touch with the bar and fun events to get people from around the world to meet. So many products and equipment I hadn't seen and the updates on new and improved techniques will really help our practice.

Having come from another area of medical specialization into this space, I was very impressed with this conference as my first exposure to aesthetics.

The TAS conference's jam-packed weekend featured cutting-edge techniques by leading industry professionals, showcasing the latest and best advancements in the aesthetic industry. It was great to connect with so many diverse professionals from across the world, and left the conference with many pearls that I will incorporate into my practice.

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in Touch!


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